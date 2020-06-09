Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Transport driver charged for fatal hit and run north of Sharbot Lake

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 2:42 pm
Updated June 9, 2020 2:56 pm
OPP have charged a transport driver with manslaughter, among other charges, in relation to a fatal hit and run near Sharbot Lake earlier this year.
OPP have charged a transport driver with manslaughter, among other charges, in relation to a fatal hit and run near Sharbot Lake earlier this year. Don Mitchell / Global News

After months of investigation, OPP have now charged a transport truck driver in the death of a pedestrian on Highway 7 earlier this year.

On Jan. 10, just before 6 a.m., OPP said 64-year-old Wayne Kimberley was struck and killed while he was walking on the north shoulder of Highway 7, just north of Sharbot Lake.

READ MORE: Man killed in hit-and-run north of Sharbot Lake: OPP

The vehicle was nowhere to be seen when OPP arrived, according to police.

On June 8, OPP arrested Mahaveer Jain, a 57-year-old Brampton, Ont., transport driver, and charged him with manslaughter, causing death by criminal negligence, dangerous operaiton of motor vehicle causing death and failing to stop at an accident resulting in death.

Jain was released from police custody on a promise to appear at a Kingston court at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPHighway 7Fatal Hit And RunSharbot Laketruck driver chargedtransport drivertransport truck drivertruck driver charged OPPBrampton truck driverCentral Frontenac OPP
Flyers
More weekly flyers