Transport driver charged for fatal hit and run north of Sharbot Lake

Send this page to someone via email

After months of investigation, OPP have now charged a transport truck driver in the death of a pedestrian on Highway 7 earlier this year.

On Jan. 10, just before 6 a.m., OPP said 64-year-old Wayne Kimberley was struck and killed while he was walking on the north shoulder of Highway 7, just north of Sharbot Lake.

The vehicle was nowhere to be seen when OPP arrived, according to police.

On June 8, OPP arrested Mahaveer Jain, a 57-year-old Brampton, Ont., transport driver, and charged him with manslaughter, causing death by criminal negligence, dangerous operaiton of motor vehicle causing death and failing to stop at an accident resulting in death.

Jain was released from police custody on a promise to appear at a Kingston court at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement