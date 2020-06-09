Coronavirus: 5 more resolved cases for Peterborough area, no new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, keeping the region’s overall case total at 91.

Of the 91 cases, 85 of them have been resolved — five more since Monday’s report.

That leaves four active cases for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough city and county, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There are currently no institutional outbreaks, the health unit reports.

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications since the pandemic was declared in March.

To date, more than 10,900 people have been tested for the virus.

A drive-thru clinic was conducted Tuesday in Havelock at the Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Community Centre. The one-day clinics (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) continue in Peterborough County at the following locations:

Wednesday, June 10 – Lakefield (Lakefield-Smith Community Centre, 20 Concession St.)

Thursday, June 11 – Buckhorn (Buckhorn Community Centre, 1782 Lakehurst Rd.)

Friday, June 12 – Millbrook (Cavan Monaghan Community Centre, 986 Peterborough County Rd. 10)

Monday, June 15 – Norwood (Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre, 88 Alma St.)

Tuesday, June 16 – Township of Douro-Dummer (Douro Community Centre, 2893 Hwy. 28, (intersection of County Road 4 and Highway 28)

Wednesday, June 17 – Keene (Otonabee Memorial Community Centre (OMCC), 24 Fourth St.)

The drive-thru clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue until at least Friday, operating from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily for asymptomatic residents.

HALIBURTON, KAWARTHA, PINE RIDGE DISTRICT HEALTH UNIT

All case data for the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health remained unchanged on Tuesday with 181 confirmed cases (152 resolved).

Of the 181 cases, there are 156 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (129 resolved), 17 in Northumberland County (16 resolved) and eight in Haliburton County (seven resolved).

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications within the health unit’s jurisdiction, all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were residents due to a coronavirus outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

Eleven of the cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes required hospitalization. One case in both counties required hospitalized care.

There are currently no active institutional outbreaks.