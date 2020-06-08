RCMP chief to seek ‘broader rollout’ of body cameras in wake of anti-racism protests

Send this page to someone via email

The head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Monday said she would seek to equip officers with body-worn cameras to increase trust, accountability and transparency, according to a statement from a spokesman.

Earlier on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he wanted police to wear body cameras to help overcome what he said was public distrust in the forces of law and order.

READ MORE: Trudeau to push premiers on equipping police with body cameras

Protesters in Montreal and other Canadian cities took to the streets on Sunday in the latest international demonstrations against police brutality, sparked by the death of black man in Minnesota as a police offer knelt on his neck.

2:09 Petition launched to make police body cameras mandatory Petition launched to make police body cameras mandatory

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has agreed to “engage in work and discussion… on a broader rollout of body-worn cameras” with the National Police Federation union, a statement from spokesman Dan Brien said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The commissioner agrees it is critically important for Canadians to feel protected by the police and is committed to take whatever steps are required to enhance trust between the RCMP and the communities we serve,” the statement said.

“The use of body-worn cameras by RCMP officers was discussed as a means of ensuring accurate evidence gathering and accountability… (and) increased transparency.”

Earlier on Monday, Trudeau said he had spoken to Lucki.

“One of the things we discussed was the adoption of body cameras. I’m committing to raising this with the provinces this week so we can move forward as quickly as possible,” Trudeau told a daily briefing. “Body cameras (are) a significant step towards transparency.”

2:08 Body cameras purchased by SQ in 2017 sit unused Body cameras purchased by SQ in 2017 sit unused

The RCMP, while a federal police force, also services eight of the 10 provinces. Ontario and Quebec, the two most populous provinces, have their own police.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many people in this country simply do not feel protected by the police. In fact, they’re afraid of them,” Trudeau said.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Dan Grebler, Steve Scherer and Leslie Adler)