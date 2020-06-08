Menu

Politics

Trudeau to push premiers on equipping police with body cameras

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2020 11:52 am
Petition launched to make police body cameras mandatory
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’ll propose equipping police with body-worn cameras to the country’s premiers this week, hoping for rapid movement.

The cameras document police officers’ interactions with the public and Trudeau says they’re a relatively simple way to address complaints that police in Canada treat racialized people unfairly.

He says fixing centuries of racial injustice won’t happen overnight but recent protests have shown him that more needs to be done quickly.

Trudeau says a look at the distribution of COVID-19 cases in large cities such as Toronto and Montreal shows that black people have been disproportionately hit by the pandemic.

He says that’s a sign of the work governments need to do to address inequalities.

