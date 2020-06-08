Menu

Crime

Barrie, Ont., man charged with impersonating a police officer in Innisfil

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 6:26 pm
On Thursday, South Simcoe police say an officer stopped a vehicle without a front licence plate in the area of Innisfil Beach Road and the 20th Sideroad.
A 26-year-old Barrie, Ont., man has been charged with impersonating a police officer following a traffic stop in Innisfil, Ont.

On Thursday, South Simcoe police say an officer stopped a vehicle without a front licence plate in the area of Innisfil Beach Road and the 20th Sideroad.

READ MORE: Driver charged after allegedly fleeing scene of single-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont.

During the traffic stop, the driver identified himself as a police officer, South Simcoe police say.

Officers investigated the driver’s claim and determined that he was not employed as a police officer.

Matthew Bilicki, 26, from Barrie, was subsequently charged with impersonating a police officer and failing to display two licence plates.

Bilicki was released with a future court date.

Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
