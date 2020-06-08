Barrie, Ont., man charged with impersonating a police officer in Innisfil

A 26-year-old Barrie, Ont., man has been charged with impersonating a police officer following a traffic stop in Innisfil, Ont.
On Thursday, South Simcoe police say an officer stopped a vehicle without a front licence plate in the area of Innisfil Beach Road and the 20th Sideroad.
During the traffic stop, the driver identified himself as a police officer, South Simcoe police say.
Officers investigated the driver’s claim and determined that he was not employed as a police officer.
Matthew Bilicki, 26, from Barrie, was subsequently charged with impersonating a police officer and failing to display two licence plates.
Bilicki was released with a future court date.
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments