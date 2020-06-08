Blast of hot weather triggers heat warning for Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

With another blast of hot air heading towards Southern Ontario, Hamilton’s Medical Officer of Health has issued the city’s latest heat warning.

Environment Canada says a hot airmass approaching the area will bring daytime temperatures in the low 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday and the humidity will make it feel like the mid- to high-30s.

The overnight low on Tuesday night is expected to be around 20 Celsius.

The City of Hamilton and participating community agencies will offer “cool places” to go to during the heat warning, with physical distancing measures in place.

The locations can be identified by a “Cool Down Here” sign at the entrance.

The national weather agency predicts the temperature will cool off Wednesday night as Tropical Depression Cristobal approaches Ontario.

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, weak pulse, fainting and vomiting. If experiencing symptoms, seek help right away – call 9-1-1 of needed.

3:24 Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam provides public health advice for managing a heat wave Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam provides public health advice for managing a heat wave

Reduce your risk of heat-related illness by following these precautions:

-Drink plenty of water. Avoid drinking alcoholic and caffeinated beverages on hot days.

-Go to an air-conditioned place. Visit a designated cool place listed on www.hamilton.ca/heat

-Dress to protect from the heat. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light coloured clothing. Wear a hat or take an umbrella to keep your head cool and don’t forget sunscreen.

-Take it easy. Limit physical activities (walking, running, gardening, etc.) during the day. If rescheduling activities to dawn or dusk when it may be cooler, protect yourself with insect repellant as mosquitoes are more active at such times.

-Cool off. Take a cool bath or shower.

-Keep your living space cool. Close your blinds or curtains. Open windows to let air circulate when using a fan.

-Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles. Temperatures in a car can become life threatening within minutes.

-Check on your neighbours and family.