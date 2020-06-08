Menu

Health

B.C. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases in three days, no new deaths

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 5:37 pm
Updated June 8, 2020 6:15 pm
WATCH: B.C. health officials provide June 8 update on COVID-19 response in the province.

Health officials on Monday reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over the past three days and no new deaths.

There were 14 positive cases from Friday to Saturday, six cases from Saturday to Sunday, and nine from Sunday to Monday. The province also announced one new epi-linked case.

B.C. releases next round of COVID-19 modelling

There are 2,659 confirmed cases of the disease in the province. Of those, 2,309 patients have fully recovered, or about 87 per cent.

B.C. now has just 183 active cases, a decrease of 10 since the last report on Friday.

Sixteen patients are in hospital, with four of them in intensive care.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 167.

On Friday, the province announced just one new case of COVID-19 in B.C in a 24-hour period.

— With files from Simon Little

