Halifax police investigating after correctional officer’s badge stolen

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a correctional officer’s badge, along with other work-related equipment, were stolen from a vehicle over the weekend.

Police say that on Sunday at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the Cowie Hill area of Halifax.

A correctional officer reported that his Correctional Service of Canada identification card, badge, two protective vests, a utility belt and a duffle bag containing personal items were stolen from his parked vehicle overnight.

Anyone with information about this incident or the location of the stolen items is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

