Crime

Halifax police investigating after correctional officer’s badge stolen

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 4:27 pm
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a theft from a vehicle.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a theft from a vehicle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a correctional officer’s badge, along with other work-related equipment, were stolen from a vehicle over the weekend.

Police say that on Sunday at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the Cowie Hill area of Halifax.

READ MORE: Driver charged with stunting after exceeding speed limit by 78 km/h

A correctional officer reported that his Correctional Service of Canada identification card, badge, two protective vests, a utility belt and a duffle bag containing personal items were stolen from his parked vehicle overnight.

Anyone with information about this incident or the location of the stolen items is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Over 70,000 people sign petition for body cameras in Halifax police
