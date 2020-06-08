Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 8

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

Ontario reports 243 new cases, 24 deaths

Ontario reported 243 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 30,860.

The death toll has risen to 2,450, as 24 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 24,492 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 79 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 866,889 tests so far for the virus. This is up 15,357 tests from the previous day, which fell short of the testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day, according to the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario announces plans to enter Stage 2 of reopening, GTA initially excluded

The Ontario government announced a regional approach to Stage 2 of Phase 2 of reopening the province amid the coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

As of Friday at 12:01 a.m., Ontarians will be allowed to gather in groups of 10 — up from the previous five — and places of worship will be allowed to reopen with physical distancing measures in place and allowing no more than 30 per cent capacity.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Certain public health units will also see the reopening of services such as hairdressers and barbers, restaurant patios and more outdoor spaces.

The Greater Toronto Area will initially be excluded from entering Stage 2, though the changes to gathering limits will apply to all parts of the province.

Ontario looks to ban some commercial evictions

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is introducing legislation to ban some commercial evictions amid the coronavirus pandemic despite previous refusals to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford made the announcement as he revealed plans for parts of the province to enter Stage 2 of economic recovery this Friday.

He said the legislation would ban commercial evictions for those who qualify for the commercial rent relief program.

1:08 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario bans commercial evictions for some small businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario bans commercial evictions for some small businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic

Markham Participation House declares outbreak over

Participation House in Markham has declared a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at their Butternut Lane facility over.

The building, which houses adults with disabilities, saw staff stop working at the facility in April after an outbreak was declared.

“When we spoke with York Region Public Health yesterday and learned that our outbreak was officially over, there were many tears of joy,” a statement from executive director Shelley Brillinger said.

Story continues below advertisement

“While our team is thrilled to achieve this significant milestone, we remain vigilant in our efforts to protect the health and well-being of our residents and staff.”

2:15 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario to conduct weekly ‘progress report’ for regions still in in Phase 1, Stage 2 of reopening Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario to conduct weekly ‘progress report’ for regions still in in Phase 1, Stage 2 of reopening