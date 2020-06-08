Ontario introducing legislation to ban some commercial evictions, Doug Ford says

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is introducing legislation to ban some commercial evictions amid the coronavirus pandemic despite previous refusals to do so.

Ford made the announcement as he revealed plans for parts of the province to enter Stage 2 of economic recovery this Friday.

“For many small business owners, today’s announcement is good news because our small businesses are struggling right now and for them, making rent is top of mind,” Ford said.

“That’s why we worked to get $900 million to help businesses with commercial rent relief and as I was clear with commercial landlords, you have to be fair and help out everyone. But we still heard about some landlords who just didn’t get the message.”

Ford said the legislation would ban commercial evictions for those who qualify for the commercial rent relief program.

“The ban would take effect on evictions on or after June 3 and last until Aug. 31,” Ford said.

“Our small business owners are the backbone of our communities and now more than ever, we all need to support them. So please get out there, buy local, support your local small businesses.”

The announcement comes despite previous refusals by the Ford government to implement such a ban.

Ontario effectively banned residential evictions in March.