B.C. RCMP seek help to identify human remains using 3D facial reconstruction

The Richmond RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify two men believed to have disappeared more than a decade ago.

The remains of one of the men were discovered on July 8, 2004, on the shore of the Fraser River, right next to the northwest end of the Massey Tunnel.

He is described as Caucasian with brown hair and between the ages of 30 and 50, police said. It’s believed he died in 2003 or early 2004.

RCMP say the remains that led to this facial reconstruction were found on July 8, 2004 on the shore of the Fraser River in Richmond, B.C. RCMP handout

The second set of remains were found floating upstream on the same river on June 8, 2008.

He’s described as Indigenous with a medium build, between the ages of 45 and 55.

RCMP say the remains that fromed this facial reconstruction were found on June 8, 2008 floating in the Fraser River in Richmond, B.C. RCMP handout

The effort to identify the remains is part of an initiative announced earlier this year between the RCMP and the New York Academy of Art to reconstruct the faces of unidentified human remains. See more on the coroner’s website here.

The skulls were recreated by technicians using 3D printers with the National Research Council of Canada, then were then sent to the academy, where forensic-sculpture students did further facial reconstruction.

If you think you recognize either man, contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).