Coronvorus: 7 one-day clinics throughout Peterborough County offering COVID-19 testing

Permanent and seasonal residents in Peterborough County will be able to access testing for the coronavirus at a number of clinics beginning Tuesday.

According to Peterborough Public Health, seven one-day clinics, led by Peterborough County-City Paramedics, will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are run in support from Peterborough County, Peterborough Regional Health Centre, and the health unit.

The clinics are available as drive-thru/walk-in with no appointment necessary for anyone without symptoms of COVID-19. Participants are asked to bring their Ontario Health Card.

Tuesday, June 9 – Havelock (Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Community Centre, 39 George St. E.)

Wednesday, June 10 – Lakefield (Lakefield-Smith Community Centre, 20 Concession St.)

Thursday, June 11 – Buckhorn (Buckhorn Community Centre, 1782 Lakehurst Rd.)

Friday, June 12 – Millbrook (Cavan Monaghan Community Centre, 986 Peterborough County Rd. 10)

Monday, June 15 – Norwood (Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre, 88 Alma St.)

Tuesday, June 16 – Township of Douro-Dummer (Douro Community Centre, 2893 Hwy. 28, (intersection of County Road 4 and Highway 28)

Wednesday, June 17 – Keene (Otonabee Memorial Community Centre (OMCC), 24 Fourth St.)

The drive-thru clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue until at least Friday, June 12, operating from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily for asymptomatic residents.

For residents with symptoms, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre continues seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact the centre at 705-876-5086 to book an appointment if you have mild symptoms of COVID-19.

