Canada

Water line break at Lennox and Addington County Hospital causes damage

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 2:24 pm
A a burst water line at the Lennox and Addington County Hospital has caused significant damage to equipment and the building.
A a burst water line at the Lennox and Addington County Hospital has caused significant damage to equipment and the building. @DeputyChief613 / Twitter

Lennox and Addington County Hospital is currently examining damage after a water line broke over the weekend.

On Sunday, the hospital said a service line to a hot water tank burst, resulting in significant damage to equipment and two levels of the building.

Napanee firefighters helped staff remove water from affected areas.

The hospital said patient care was not affected during the incident. Damage from the incident is currently unknown.

“We are working with their insurance company to assess the damage caused by the water flow through the hospital that occurred yesterday morning,” said CEO Wayne Coveyduck.

The hospital said there was a “significant volume of water” that spilled over two floors of the hospital.

“A good deal of ceiling tiles, flooring, and drywall will need to be removed and replaced,” a hospital news release said.

The diagnostic imaging department suffered the most water damage.

Some equipment will need to be replaced while others may be repaired.

