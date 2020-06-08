Vote for the Edmonton Oilers all-time all-stars

The Edmonton Oilers have had their share of great players, but who are the all-time best in franchise history?
Wayne Gretzky? No doubt about it. Mark Messier? Has to be there.
Jari Kurri? Connor McDavid? Glenn Anderson? Paul Coffey? Leon Draisaitl? Doug Weight? Curtis Joseph?
Not so easy is it?
Global News and 630 CHED want you to build your dream Oilers lineup. You can vote for six forwards, four defenceman, two goalies and a head coach.
You have until midnight on Saturday, June 13 to vote. The results will be announced starting on Monday, June 16, on Global News Hour at 6. You can also join the discussion about the Oilers all-time greats on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer and Inside Sports with Reid Wilkins.
Vote below
Forwards – Select six players
Defencemen – Select four players
Goalies – Select two players
Coaches – Select one coach
