High streamflow advisory expanded for Churchill River system in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Water Security Agency said it is expanding a high streamflow advisory for the Churchill River system due to excessive rain.

The WSA said an area from Glaslyn to Cold Lake, including the western portion of Meadow Lake provincial park, received 90 to 120 millimetres of rainfall between June 3 and June 7.

“This is resulting in stream flows and lake levels that are above to well above normal with most continuing to increase,” the WSA said in a statement.

“Some localized flooding in low-lying areas is expected.”

The advisory now includes the headwater area in the Meadow Lake area and Beaver River, including its tributaries.

People are being cautioned to stay away from fast-flowing water and potentially unstable river banks and to be aware of threats to buildings and infrastructure.

The agency issued an advisory for other parts of the river system on June 3.

It said streamflows were above normal east of Peter Pond Lake.

“The combination of above-normal precipitation over the past month, along with snowmelt runoff volumes, are resulting in above normal flows within central and eastern areas of the basin,” the WSA said in a statement at the time.

“Stream flows and lake levels in middle portions of the basin are particularly high.”

The middle portions of the basin include the Haultain, Smoothstone, Rapid and Montreal Rivers.

— With files from Mickey Djuric

