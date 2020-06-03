High water levels on Churchill River system continuing to rise, posing risk to residents

Send this page to someone via email

Stream flows are above normal in all portions of the Churchill River System east of Peter Pond Lake, says the Water Security Agency (WSA), prompting safety concerns for those in the area.

High water levels are posing a safety risk to residents who live in the area with high flows threatening to damage property and infrastructure over the coming days.

The increase in water levels is from rainfall with more expected this week.

READ MORE: River safety buoyed by frequent users of the South Saskatchewan

“The combination of above normal precipitation over the past month, along with snowmelt runoff volumes are resulting in above normal flows within central and eastern areas of the basin,” said the WSA in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Stream flows and lake levels in middle portions of the basin are particularly high.”

The middle portions of the basin include the Haultain, Smoothstone, Rapid and Montreal Rivers.

The WSA says conditions have been particularly wet from Montreal Lake up to La Ronge and over to Hatchet Lake with rainfall exceeding 200 to 150 per cent of the average precipitation for the month.

As a result, streamflows are two to three times normal for this time of year.

The control structure at Lac La Ronge has been open since May 26. However, the lake is at above normal levels and continues to rise, says the WSA.

Those in the area are advised to use caution around the watercourses within the basin as swift-moving water can pose a hazard.

1:58 Cabin owners in Meeting Lake, Sask. frustrated by constant flooding Cabin owners in Meeting Lake, Sask. frustrated by constant flooding