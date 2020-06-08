Quebec COVID-19 case growth continues to decline, six new deaths reported

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s COVID-19 numbers stayed below the 200-mark on Monday as the province registered six new deaths.

Health authorities say 198 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial total to 53,047.

A total of 4,984 people have died of COVID-19 in Quebec since the pandemic began.

Quebec’s number of new cases have been trending downward, with less than 300 new positive tests a day for the past week.

Hospitalizations crept upward by seven to 979, while the number of people in intensive care declined by seven.

Premier François Legault along with Health Minister Danielle McCann and Public Health Director Horacio Arruda will speak today in Montreal, which has recorded more than 26,000 cases.

Help for small businesses in Montreal

The federal and provincial government have pledged $50 million for Montreal’s small businesses struggling due to the pandemic.

The federal government contributed $30 million while the province is injecting $20 million.

The money will be managed by PME MTL, the city’s support network for entrepreneurs and businesses.

The city’s businesses had remained closed until May 25, taking a major financial hit.

“The economic impact of the pandemic is still felt in Quebec’s metropolis, where the reopening of different sectors was delayed due to a higher number of cases of the virus,” said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec’s minister of the economy. “Our objective is to guarantee the longevity of businesses and save thousands of jobs.”

The money, which is mainly aimed at downtown businesses, will be distributed in the form of low-interest loans of up to $40,000 as well as grants.

In addition to retail stores, restaurants and the cultural sector will also be eligible for the program.

The new investment is in addition to several other measures the City of Montreal had already put in place, including postponing municipal tax payments and beefing up their loan programs.

–With files from The Canadian Press

