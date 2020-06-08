Kingston police officer under investigation over Facebook post

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have launched an internal investigation after an officer wrote a Facebook post saying people rallying against police brutality should also be protesting against those who resist arrest.

The investigation comes in light of a Facebook post published by Det. Brad Hughes last week following an explosion of protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was arrested in Minneapolis, Minn. The protests, which have taken place in the United States, in Canada and around the world, have spoken out against anti-Black racism and police brutality.

Hughes started the post by saying he knew his remarks might be “controversial,” then went on to essentially blame those who died in police custody for their own deaths because they resisted arrest.

“Had every single one of the deceased in the high profile cases in the US not resisted their arrest but instead complied, sat themselves in the cruiser and fought their case in the court room rather then the street, they’d ALL be alive today,” Hughes wrote.

Kingston police have confirmed that this post published by one of their officers, Det. Brad Hughes, has launched an internal investigation. Reddit

In his Facebook post, Hughes argued that those fighting against police brutality are only laying blame on officers, instead of on the accused.

“The main component which is 100% present in ALL incidents where someone was injured or died while in police custody regardless of what race is involved is that the accused was resisting arrest,” Hughes wrote on his Facebook page.

In fact, in Floyd’s case, the question as to whether he resisted arrest is up for debate. Although Minneapolis police claim Floyd resisted, recent reporting by CNN says surveillance video, along with witness testimony, contradicts that assertion.

It’s also incorrect to say that all those who have died in police custody were resisting arrest. High-profile cases, like the death of Philando Castile and the murder of Laquan McDonald are just two incidents that show Hughes’s statement to be false.

Hughes finished his argument saying people should be protesting the act of fighting against police and resisting arrest, rather than simply taking part in Black Lives Matter protests, saying that All Lives Matter as well.

Although Hughes said he believes the officers involved in Floyd’s death should be held accountable, he argued that anyone who resists arrest, even if it results in their death, should also be held accountable.

“If you really want change you also better hold up a ‘Stop resisting arrest’ sign as well,” Hughes wrote.

Sgt. Steve Koopman said Kingston police became aware of the post last week and made Hughes take it down.

There is currently no word on whether he will be suspended, but the investigation is ongoing. Hughes has not responded to a request for comment.