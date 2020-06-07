Masks and protests should go hand-in-hand: expert

Send this page to someone via email

Protests across Canada and the U.S. sparked by the death of George Floyd — who died in police custody after a white police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes — continue to see thousands gather amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

While social distancing guidelines are still in place, one local epidemiologist is urging the use of masks while still having your voice heard.

Cynthia Carr told 680 CJOB that cloth masks provide humidity that helps stop the virus from spreading as fast from your mouth through the fabric.

0:42 Justice 4 Black Lives – Manitoba protest gets started Justice 4 Black Lives – Manitoba protest gets started

“Masks are good at stopping the bigger droplets, but not the small tiny particles,” she said. “It takes 100 times longer for that particle to become one of those micronuclei.”

Story continues below advertisement

Carr added the louder you speak, the more micro-droplets can be found in the air because of the amount of respiration coming from your lungs.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Winnipeg police estimate roughly 15,000 people attended the #Justice4BlackLives rally on June 4, leaving little room for social distance as people peacefully protested for justice and equality.

“You can go from zero to one to two cases to 100 in a blink,” said Carr.

She said on the scientific and public health side, up to half the people that are infected don’t know it and the virus can be spread without the appearance of any symptoms.

Carr asks people consider wearing a mask while attending protests.

“The cloth mask approach now is another scientifically supported approach for you to do your part in stopping the spread.