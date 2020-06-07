Large crowds expected for Victoria rally against anti-Black racism

Send this page to someone via email

Large crowds are expected Sunday at a rally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Victoria on Sunday.

Organizers say the event is meant to be a peaceful protest in solidarity against anti-Black racism.

The demonstration comes amid widespread demonstrations across the United States and Canada in the wake of the death of George Floyd while being arrested by a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck.

A protest in Vancouver on Friday drew an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 at its peak.

Attendees of the Victoria event are being asked to stay physically distant from each other and wear masks, given the COVID-19 risk. Organizers will also be streaming the rally for people who wish to participate virtually.

“Today is the day that we are trying to ensure that the community can hear from all walks of life within the Black community and what that experience is,” said organizer Asiyah Robinson.

“So we’re giving them a platform to share what it is they need to share and whether that’s a poem, whether it’s a speech about what they want to see or how we can do better.”

The rally begins at 4 p.m. at Centennial Square.

Earlier this week, Victoria demonstrators held a peaceful march against anti-Black racism from Centennial Square to the lawn of the B.C. legislature.

Montreal is also playing host to a rally against racism and police brutality Sunday.

On Saturday, a largely peaceful and often festive protest in Toronto was marred by the arrest of a counter-demonstrator who showed up wearing blackface.

Daily protests have continued across the United States since Floyd’s death, and on Saturday were largely peaceful.