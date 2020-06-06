Kelowna’s Summer Activity Guide now available online

Send this page to someone via email

The annual Summer Activity and Program Guide for Kelowna is now online.

The city says that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the guide will only be available online and no hard copies will be printed.

“Because the COVID-19 pandemic is unpredictable, we have to be adaptable,” said Mariko Siggers, the City of Kelowna’s community and neighbourhood services manager.

“The online-only format allows us to have ongoing flexibility to add programs as reopening plans progress this summer and gives us the ability to adapt if guidelines outlined from the provincial health officer change.”

The city says one of the most notable changes is that no aquatic or first-aid programs are available at this time, as Parkinson Recreation Centre Pool and Aquatic Area remains closed.

As reopening plans progress, some courses may become available at a later date, according to the city.

“Operating in a pandemic environment, we are asking that all residents who choose to register in a summer recreation program read, understand, follow and respect the important guidelines put in place for the health and safety of everyone,” said Siggers.

Participants can expect the following while attending programs or visiting city recreation facilities once they reopen:

Hand sanitizer or handwashing facilities will be available at all indoor and outdoor city facilities.

The maximum number of participants may be reduced based on the space and type of activity.

Any participants displaying symptoms of illness will be kindly asked to leave.

High-touch areas will be cleaned frequently and disinfecting spray or wipes will be available at all programs and indoor spaces. Extra time will be scheduled in between programs to ensure proper sanitization and cleaning of all equipment.

Change room access will be limited and water fountains will not be available. Participants are asked to bring their own water bottles.

At indoor facilities, there will be additional signage, floor markings and barriers once they reopen.

Summer registration opening dates and times:

June 9 – General programs and summer camps, 7:00 a.m.

June 10 – Sports leagues, 7:00 a.m.

June 11 – Aquatics and first aid, unavailable at this time.

June 12 – Programs for persons with diverse abilities, 7:00 a.m.

You can find the guide here.

