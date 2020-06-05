Kelowna RCMP seeking more video evidence of mountie captured punching suspect

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP investigators are asking anyone who may have video of a Kelowna police officer punching a suspect last Saturday in the city’s downtown core to come forward.

This after two separate videos of the disturbing incident have already been widely shared on social media.

RCMP have confirmed that a Statutory and a Code of Conduct investigation has been initiated against the police officer in question.

While that investigation is underway, the officer as been re-assigned to administrative duties.

On the evening of Saturday, May 30, police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 200-block of Bernard Avenue.

According to the front line officers who attended the scene, a 30-year-old Kelowna man was intoxicated inside the vehicle.

Police said the man was uncooperative and was arrested for allegedly obstructing a police officer.

Both videos show two police officers arresting the man when a third mountie shows up and starts punching the suspect in the head multiple times.

Now investigators are seeking more video evidence as they investigate the incident, which even the head of the detachment, RCMP Supt. Brent Mundle has called “concerning”.

“While investigators have received a copy of the initial video, we understand there are additional witnesses, and/or people in possession of videos which have not yet been turned over to police,” said BC RCMP S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet. “Such evidence is instrumental in supporting both the on-going internal investigation, as well as the criminal investigation as it relates to the initial arrest.”

Anyone who was a witness, or is in possession of video evidence is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.