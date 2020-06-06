Menu

New Westminster police searching for man missing since Thursday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 6, 2020 1:35 pm
Shawn Johnson was last seen in the 200 block of Sherbrooke Street around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Shawn Johnson was last seen in the 200 block of Sherbrooke Street around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. New Westminster police

New Westminster police are searching for a missing 37-year-old Richmond man.

Shawn Johnson was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, near Sherbrooke and Wilson streets.

READ MORE: Another brain-injured man says he walked out of B.C. hospital weeks before Gavin Deloes’ death

Wilson is described as five-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He was wearing pink pyjamas at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Johnson’s last sighting is about two blocks from Royal Columbian Hospital, but police have not responded to questions about whether he was a patient.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call their local police.

