New Westminster police searching for man missing since Thursday

New Westminster police are searching for a missing 37-year-old Richmond man.

Shawn Johnson was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, near Sherbrooke and Wilson streets.

Wilson is described as five-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He was wearing pink pyjamas at the time.

Help us locate 37yr old Richmond resident Shawn JOHNSON, last seen June 4th at 12:30pm in the 200blk Sherbrooke St, #newwest wearing pink PJs and is 5'10, 160lbs. If seen, call local police. pic.twitter.com/G9sYDd4dfY — New West Police (@NewWestPD) June 5, 2020

Johnson’s last sighting is about two blocks from Royal Columbian Hospital, but police have not responded to questions about whether he was a patient.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call their local police.