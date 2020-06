Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating the city’s fourth homicide of 2020.

Police say Josue Vela was stabbed on the street in the area of Princess Avenue and Cordova Street on May 10. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on May 12.

Investigators made an arrest and released the person pending further investigation.

Police do not believe there is a risk to the public.

