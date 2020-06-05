London-St. Thomas jobless rate hits record 11.7 per cent in May: Stats Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The continued economic impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic pushed the London and St. Thomas-area unemployment rate to a record high in May, according to Statistics Canada.

The unemployment rate rose to 11.7 per cent last month, eclipsing the previous high of 11 per cent set in August 2009 in nearly 20 years of comparable data going back to March 2001.

It comes after the region’s unemployment rate hit 8.9 per cent in April, rising from 5.8 per cent in March, the same month the novel coronavirus was declared a global pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, the region’s unemployment rate sat at five per cent in January and 4.8 per cent in February.

Statistics Canada also reported the London-St. Thomas region shed around 11,000 jobs in May, and saw its participation rate fall again to 58.8 per cent.

Some 16,300 jobs have been lost locally since March while the participation rate has fallen 2.8 percentage points in the same time period.

The local labour force also decreased by roughly 3,900 people in May, while some 7,200 more people claimed unemployment.

Since March, Statistics Canada says the local labour force has decreased by 12,200 people, and roughly 15,000 people have claimed unemployment.

Nationally, Statistics Canada reported a record-high unemployment rate for Canada as the economy added 289,600 jobs in May, with businesses reopening amid easing public health restrictions.

The unemployment rate rose to 13.7 per cent, topping the previous high of 13.1 per cent set in December 1982 in more than four decades of comparable data.

The increase in the unemployment rate came as more people started looking for work.

The increase in the number of jobs comes after three million jobs were lost over March and April, and about 2.5 million more had their hours slashed.

Provincially, losses continued in Ontario although at a slower pace than in March and April. The provincial unemployment rate rose to 13.6 per cent in May, up from 11.3 per cent in April.

— With files from The Canadian Press