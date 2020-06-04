Coronavirus: Regina Rec League set to reopen in July

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Rec League is hoping to get its programming going on July 1 to coincide with Phase 4 of Saskatchewan’s reopen plan due to COVID-19.

The league says it is currently in the planning stages of preparing a summer season and will be getting back in play once the province gives the green light for fields to reopen.

However, it is not ruling out the possibility that the season will be delayed — as getting back to playing will not be allowed until Phase 4 of the province’s plan which has no official set date yet.

Some games in the league include beach volleyball, slo-pitch, kickball, ultimate Frisbee and others.

Registration closes on June 14.