Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant, known to frequent GTA, Barrie, Kitchener

A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.

James Christopher Debruin is described to be 45 years old, six-foot-one in height, 159 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say Debruin has numerous tattoos, including the word “dragon” on his right arm, demons, a skull, a mask on his right leg, as well as other masks, a heart, “angel forever” on his left calf and 17 dots in the shape of a cross on his left hand.

Officers say Debruin is serving a two-year sentence for dangerous operation of a vehicle, impaired driving, mischief, breaking and entering, and assault with intent to resist arrest.

According to police, the offender is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Barrie and Kitchener.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

