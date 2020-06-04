Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant, known to frequent GTA, Barrie, Kitchener

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 5:40 pm
James Christopher Debruin is described to be 45 years old, six-foot-one in height, 159 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.
James Christopher Debruin is described to be 45 years old, six-foot-one in height, 159 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. OPP handout

A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.

James Christopher Debruin is described to be 45 years old, six-foot-one in height, 159 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

READ MORE: Man wanted in Canada-wide warrant may be in GTA and Durham regions: Toronto police

Police say Debruin has numerous tattoos, including the word “dragon” on his right arm, demons, a skull, a mask on his right leg, as well as other masks, a heart, “angel forever” on his left calf and 17 dots in the shape of a cross on his left hand.

Officers say Debruin is serving a two-year sentence for dangerous operation of a vehicle, impaired driving, mischief, breaking and entering, and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man sought on Canada-wide warrant may be in Toronto, Waterloo Region: OPP

According to police, the offender is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Barrie and Kitchener.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

OPP execute search warrants as part of methamphetamine trafficking investigation
OPP execute search warrants as part of methamphetamine trafficking investigation
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GTAGreater Toronto AreaBarrie newsCanada-Wide WarrantKitchener newsFederal offenderJames Christopher Debruin
Flyers
More weekly flyers