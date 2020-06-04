Hamilton, Ont., reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths from Rosslyn retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., for the second day in a row, reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday putting the city’s overall number of cases up to 715 since the pandemic began.

There are now 708 confirmed novel coronavirus cases with another seven probable infections.

The city also has two more deaths connected to The Rosslyn retirement home – an 86-year-old and 87-year-old, with both women having passed away on Wednesday.

The city has 40 total deaths connected to the pandemic, 12 of whom were residents of The Rosslyn, according to public health.

On Friday, the city’s medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said the operator of The Rosslyn retirement home was working with the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) towards a potential reopening.

Story continues below advertisement

The home needed to correct on two outstanding public orders connected to the Health Protection Promotion Act involving infection prevention and control, and a failed public health inspection of their kitchen facility after mould and mouse droppings were discovered.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for public health told Global news that the agency is still waiting on the operators of The Rosslyn to reach out about completing inspections for reopening.

“The orders at The Rosslyn are still outstanding and no further inspections have occurred,” city spokesperson Kelly Anderson said. “A re-inspection will be done when the operator informs us that they have made the corrections and/or are wanting to look at reopening.”

The east-end facility reported 83 coronavirus cases amid a COVID-19 outbreak compounded by staffing problems on May 15, according to the city.

Story continues below advertisement

The city currently has just two institutional outbreaks at Aberdeen Gardens retirement residence and the COVID-19 unit at Hamilton General Hospital, where ten staff members came down with the infection, according to public health.

Hamilton hospitals say, in all, they have 55 COVID-19 patients in care units — Hamilton Health Sciences has 31 while St. Joseph’s hospitals say they have 24.

Five hundred-forty-two of the city’s 715 COVID-19 cases — or 76 per cent — have been resolved.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Niagara Region reports one new COVID-19 case

After reporting its biggest daily increase on Wednesday, Niagara public health reported only one new COVID-19 case on Thursday. On Wednesday, the region saw a whopping 40 new cases – the most Niagara has had in one day since the outbreak began.

The region now has 707 total cases of the coronavirus with 85 of them being active.

The region has 60 deaths, with 49 connected to a long-term care home or retirement residence.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara region public health declared another outbreak on Wednesday at the Garden City Manor nursing home near Scott and Lake streets in St. Catharines. No details were released by the operator Revera or public health.

The outbreak comes on the same day Revera’s chief medical officer Dr. Rhonda Collins issued a statement about the agency giving consideration to allowing visitors in some of their locations across Canada after closing doors due to the pandemic.

Niagara has four current institutional outbreaks at two long-term-care homes (Garden City Manor in St. Catharines, and Royal Rose Place in Welland), one retirement home (Albright Manor in Lincoln), and at one unit of the Greater Niagara General Hospital.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand-Norfolk reported five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday putting their overall total number at 387 since the pandemic began.

HNHU says 138 people have recovered since the pandemic started while 31 have died.

The region is still awaiting a number of tests connected to an outbreak at a residence housing migrant agricultural workers in Vittoria, Ont.

Among the more than 200 tests conducted so far at a Scotlynn Group farm, 164 individuals have tested positive, while 46 tested negative.

Story continues below advertisement

HNHU also reported a new outbreak at the Delhi Long Term Care Centre on Thursday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member is now in self-isolation at home.

Public health says all residents and staff in the facility will be tested. Residents are currently self-isolating in their rooms, and staff are now wearing PPE.

Halton region reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported six new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday. The region now has 731 total cases, including 661 confirmed positive cases and 70 probable.

Public health walked back it’s total number of overall cases by seven on Thursday, after reporting 732 total cases on Wednesday. The change was made when seven probable cases were discovered to be negative.

There have bene no new deaths as of June 4. The region has 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 with 11 from a confirmed outbreak at an institution.

Public health says more than 83 per cent (608) of its cases have now been resolved.

The region is reporting no institutional outbreaks as of June 3.

READ MORE: Groups say Ontario emergency orders to fight coronavirus pandemic violate privacy

Story continues below advertisement

Seventy-eight of the region’s cases are connected to residents or patients in an institutional outbreak.

Brant County reports 1 new COVID-19 case

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) added one more case to its total number of cases which now sits at 111 confirmed cases.

The county still has five deaths and 102 total resolved cases.

There are no institutional or community outbreaks as of Wednesday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

1:49 COVID-19 survivor says the coronavirus risk is real COVID-19 survivor says the coronavirus risk is real

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.