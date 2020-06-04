Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough woman charged with stunt driving, drug possession: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 10:51 am
A Peterborough woman faces stunt driving and drug possession charges in Selwyn Township.
A Peterborough woman faces stunt driving and drug possession charges in Selwyn Township. File / Global News

A Peterborough woman faces stunt driving and drug-related charges following a traffic stop north of the city on Wednesday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers conducting radar patrol on Woodland Drive in Selwyn Township stopped a vehicle for speeding.

The speed was not made available in Thursday’s media release.

READ MORE: Speeding on empty streets amid COVID-19 spurs warnings from police

OPP say they located cocaine in the vehicle upon further investigation.

Jill Middlebrook, 50, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed, possession of a Schedule 1 substance and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Her driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was also impounded for seven days, OPP stated Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 12.

2 charged after allegedly driving almost 200 km/h in Port Hope
2 charged after allegedly driving almost 200 km/h in Port Hope
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SpeedingPeterborough CountyStunt drivingDrug PossessionSelwyn Township
Flyers
More weekly flyers