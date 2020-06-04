Peterborough woman charged with stunt driving, drug possession: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough woman faces stunt driving and drug-related charges following a traffic stop north of the city on Wednesday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers conducting radar patrol on Woodland Drive in Selwyn Township stopped a vehicle for speeding.

The speed was not made available in Thursday’s media release.

OPP say they located cocaine in the vehicle upon further investigation.

Jill Middlebrook, 50, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed, possession of a Schedule 1 substance and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Her driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was also impounded for seven days, OPP stated Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 12.

2:31 2 charged after allegedly driving almost 200 km/h in Port Hope 2 charged after allegedly driving almost 200 km/h in Port Hope