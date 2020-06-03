Cosmo offers bottle, can pick-up service from Saskatoon households

Send this page to someone via email

People with recyclables taking up space in their Saskatoon homes can sign up for home pick-up to take away that mountain of cans and bottles that have piled up during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

When COVID-19 struck, Cosmo Industries said it was about to launch its new program, Cans4Cosmo, to collect deposit containers from residential homes and businesses in the city.

This week, it was announced the delayed service has been launched.

Cosmo said it’s been impacted by the pandemic and the service offers a way for people to donate their deposit containers in support of people with disabilities.

Those interested can register to donate their cans, bottles, milk jugs and juice cartons to Cosmo and have a pick-up scheduled as well as a choice of receiving regular collections.

Cosmo said donations are temporarily valued at $5 per full bag due to reduced staffing levels unable to do exact audits during the pandemic.

Subscribers can have a charitable tax deduction receipt emailed to them for the donations of deposit containers.

For more information, visit Cans4Cosmo online or call 306-260-7093.

