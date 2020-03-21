Coronavirus: SARCAN closes across Saskatchewan, 700 workers will continue to get paid

Send this page to someone via email

As SARCAN closed its facilities across the province, the company says its 700 recyclers will continue to get paid.

At this time, all hourly workers will continue to receive pay in alignment with their usually scheduled hours.

“Our employees are SARCAN’s greatest asset,” said SARCAN’s executive director Amy McNeil in a statement.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our employees healthy, safe and financially secure during these unpredictable times.”

SARCAN, the province’s recycling program, says they made the decision to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the damage caused by the novel coronavirus.

As of Saturday, all SARCAN recycling facilities were closed indefinitely.

The company says they are committed to reopening once it is safe to do so.

SARCAN says they are working with the Ministry of Health to determine when the appropriate time to do so will be.

“Now is the time for all Saskatchewan and the rest of Canada to pull together to do everything we can to limit the spread of the virus,” said SARCAN in a statement. “Through this collaborative effort, we hope to be back recycling in the near future.”

