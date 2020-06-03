Coronavirus: Joseph Brant Hospital gradually reintroducing scheduled surgeries

Send this page to someone via email

Burlington’s Joseph Brant Hospital is gradually reintroducing scheduled surgical and out-patient clinical care.

Such procedures were paused during the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic, although urgent surgeries and other emergency care were still being conducted.

Joe Brant Hospital says it has developed a principled plan to phase in non-urgent services and diagnostic imaging for patients who have been waiting for treatment.

It says patients with the most urgent health needs will be at the front of the line to reschedule appointments or procedures that were cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.

For the safety of all visitors, patients, suppliers and staff, please follow these important reminders when visiting the hospital:

The hospital is using one main entrance in an effort to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Please enter at the main entrance off Lakeshore Road.

Anyone entering the hospital will be provided with a face mask and will go through screening for COVID-19 symptoms.

You are required to practise physical distancing and sanitize your hands using the dispensers located throughout the hospital.

If you leave the hospital and plan to return the same day, you will be screened again.

The hospital is currently closed to visitors with limited exceptions. Please review its visitor policy.

