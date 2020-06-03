Hamilton, Ont., declares outbreak at retirement home over, Niagara reports spike in COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., reported nine more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday putting the city’s overall number of cases up to 706 since the pandemic began.

Six hundred-ninety-nine of the cases are confirmed while another seven are probable infections.

There were no new reported deaths on June 3. The city has 38 total deaths connected to the novel coronavirus since March.

Public health declared an outbreak at Desmond & Peggy Little retirement home over on Tuesday. That outbreak began on May 17 and involved two staff members along with one resident infected by the coronavirus.

The city currently has just two institutional outbreaks at Aberdeen Gardens retirement residence and the COVID-19 unit at Hamilton General Hospital, where nine staff members came down with the infection, according to public health.

Hamilton hospitals say, in all, they have 57 COVID-19 patients in care units — Hamilton Health Sciences has 31 while St. Joseph’s hospitals say they have 26.

Five hundred-thirty-nine of the city’s 706 COVID-19 cases — or 76 per cent — have been resolved.

Niagara Region reports another spike in new COVID-19 cases, one death

After reporting no cases on Tuesday, Niagara public health reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the single biggest daily increase the region has had since the outbreak.

The region now has 706 total cases since the pandemic began. Public health did not reveal if any of the new cases are connected to an outbreak, but the region is still awaiting a number of tests connected to workers at Pioneer Flower Farms in St. Catharines.

The greenhouse, in a Facebook post on Sunday, said 80 plus workers were being tested for COVID-19. Seventeen people at Pioneer were positive or asymptomatic for the virus.

The region also recorded it’s 60 death, adding to the 49 total deaths connected to a long-term care home or retirement residence.

Niagara has three current institutional outbreaks at one retirement home (Albright Manor in Lincoln), one long-term-care home (Royal Rose Place in Welland) and at one unit of the Greater Niagara General Hospital.

Haldimand-Norfolk with no new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand-Norfolk reported no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and stands at 382 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

HNHU says 136 people have recovered since the pandemic began and 31 have died.

The region is still awaiting tests connected to an outbreak at a residence housing migrant agricultural workers. Of just over 200 tests conducted so far, 164 individuals have tested positive, with 46 negative.

Halton region reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported nine new cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The region now has 732 total cases, 655 confirmed positive cases and 77 probable.

There are no new deaths as of June 3. The region has 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 with 11 from a confirmed outbreak at an institution.

Public health says more than 83 per cent (610) of its cases have now been resolved.

The region is reporting no institutional outbreaks as of June 3.

Seventy-eight of the region’s cases are connected to residents or patients in an institutional outbreak.

Brant County reports 1 new COVID-19 case

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) added one more case to its total number of cases which now sits at 110 confirmed cases.

The county still has four deaths and 99 total resolved cases.

There are no institutional or community outbreaks as of Wednesday.

