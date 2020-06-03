Coronavirus: 1 new confirmed case and 1 new resolved case in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported one new cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, increasing overall case total at 177.

The new case was in the City of Kawartha Lakes, putting the municipality’s total to 152 cases. Of those cases, 126 have been declared resolved – one more since Tuesday’s update.

In the municipality, the pandemic has claimed the lives of 32 residents — 28 associated with the former outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

There have been nine cases that have required hospitalized care, the health unit reports.

The health unit notes 21 cases are currently considered high-risk, which is defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case.

Northumberland County

In Northumberland County, cases remain at 17 — the same total since Sunday. Sixteen of the cases have been declared resolved.

There have been no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the county.

One case has been deemed high-risk.

Haliburton County

The region has eight confirmed cases following a new case reported Monday, the region’s first new case since mid-April. The other seven cases have been resolved, one of which required hospitalization.

Five cases are now considered high-risk contacts, an increase of three since Tuesday’s update.

There have been no deaths in the county.

Of the health unit’s 177 cases, 149 have been declared resolved — approximately 84 per cent — in the health unit’s update issued at 4:15 p.m. There are currently no outbreaks under the health unit’s jurisdiction.

The health unit notes its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.