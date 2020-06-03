Menu

Crime

Nottawasaga OPP seize hundreds of hydropmorphone pills, cocaine

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 4:21 pm
OPP handout

Nottawasaga OPP say they’ve seized hundreds of hydromorphone pills and cocaine in an ongoing drug investigation.

Officers say they executed a search warrant at home in New Tecusemth, Ont., on Tuesday and charged a 25-year-old man.

READ MORE: Three charged in connection to break-in at New Tecumseth, Ont., storage unit business

The man was charged with cocaine possession, opioid possession, opioid possession for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking in cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The name of the accused and the scheduled court date are being withheld to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

