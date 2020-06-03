Flair Airlines service to return to B.C.’s Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

As Kelowna International Airport experiences traffic lows it hasn’t seen in more than 20 years, one airline has announced it’s resuming service to B.C.’s Okanagan.

Flair Airlines said Wednesday that it’s expanding its current route schedule, which includes flights to Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary, to also now include Kelowna and Winnipeg as destinations.

As a result, resumption of service to Ottawa and Atlantic Canada will be delayed, the airline said.

“Due to the current provincial travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, we feel this is the best balance right now for both the provinces, and for Flair as a business,” vice-president John Mullins said in a release.

“Safety comes first for Flair and our customers are our priority.”

The company is offering full refunds for passengers booked on cancelled flights to the affected destinations: Ottawa, Halifax, Charlottetown, and Saint John, NB.

