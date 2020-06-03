Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Flair Airlines service to return to B.C.’s Okanagan

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 2:12 pm
The airline says the decision made to resume service to Kelowna and Winnipeg will delay the launch of services to Ottawa and Atlantic Canada.
The airline says the decision made to resume service to Kelowna and Winnipeg will delay the launch of services to Ottawa and Atlantic Canada. Global News

As Kelowna International Airport experiences traffic lows it hasn’t seen in more than 20 years, one airline has announced it’s resuming service to B.C.’s Okanagan.

Flair Airlines said Wednesday that it’s expanding its current route schedule, which includes flights to Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary, to also now include Kelowna and Winnipeg as destinations. 

As a result, resumption of service to Ottawa and Atlantic Canada will be delayed, the airline said. 

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Kelowna International Airport traffic down 96 per cent

“Due to the current provincial travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, we feel this is the best balance right now for both the provinces, and for Flair as a business,” vice-president John Mullins said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Safety comes first for Flair and our customers are our priority.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The company is offering full refunds for passengers booked on cancelled flights to the affected destinations: Ottawa, Halifax, Charlottetown, and Saint John, NB.

Where can Canadians fly internationally during the COVID-19 outbreak?
Where can Canadians fly internationally during the COVID-19 outbreak?
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanaganwinnipegbc coronaviruscentral okanaganYLWkelowna international airportFlair AirlinesCanadian airlines
Flyers
More weekly flyers