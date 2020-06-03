Canadian Armed Forces to provide update on Cyclone helicopter crash case

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Armed Forces are providing an update on the search and recovery operation for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CH-148 Cyclone following the accident that resulted in the tragic deaths of six service.

The helicopter crashed into the Ionian Sea on April 29 within sight of the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton while participating in a NATO training mission. The remains of two Armed Forces members on board have been recovered, while four others are missing and presumed dead.

READ MORE: U.S. Navy helping Canada recover helicopter from fatal military crash

The Armed Forces members who were on board were identified as Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough, Captain Brenden Ian MacDonald, Captain Kevin Hagen, Captain Maxime Miron-Morin, Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke, and Master Corporal Matthew Cousins.

The decision to find and recover the wreckage was made soon after the crash to recover the bodies of anyone still on board and to better understand why the Cyclone went down, said Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau, commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command, in a briefing on May 19.

Story continues below advertisement

The update is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. AT on Wednesday, and will be livestreamed on our website.

-With files from the Canadian Press