Coronavirus: Saskatchewan Health Authority to release details on easing visitor restrictions

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is expected to provide details Wednesday on easing visitor restrictions at some of its facilities, including long-term care homes.

Visits to those facilities were restricted early in the coronavirus pandemic except for compassionate reasons.

Premier Scott Moe made the announcement during his Tuesday press conference.

“We understand how lonely and heartbreaking it must be for seniors who have been isolated from their family and their friends for a number of weeks now,” Moe said.

“Thankfully, Saskatchewan has not suffered the devastating number of outbreaks that we have seen in all too many seniors’ homes in other provinces in Canada. So these measures are working.”

SHA CEO Scott Livingstone and other health officials will provide an update at 11 a.m.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

