Crime

Alberta premier, justice minister to make firearms enforcement announcement

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 10:23 am
Premier Jason Kenney and Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer are scheduled to make an announcement about firearms enforcement Wednesday, June 3, 2020. .
Premier Jason Kenney and Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer are scheduled to make an announcement about firearms enforcement Wednesday, June 3, 2020. . Courtesy, Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

The premier and justice minister are scheduled to announce new measures they say will improve firearms enforcement in Alberta.

Jason Kenney and Doug Schweitzer are set to speak at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday about two new initiatives, according to a media release from the province. The media availability will be streamed live in this story post.

READ MORE: Calgary gun store launches legal challenge over national gun ban

Kenney and Schweitzer will be joined by Brooks-Medicine Hat MLA Michaela Glasgo.

The media release sent out Tuesday night suggested the announcement was about “standing up for law-abiding gun owners in Alberta.”

More to come…

