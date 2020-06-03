Man charged after windows smashed at 2 businesses on County Road 45 in Norwood: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with mischief after police say windows were found smashed at two businesses in Norwood, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers were called to County Road 45 after a complainant reported that the windows of their business had been smashed. Investigators say they also discovered windows smashed at a second business.

Police say officers were provided with a description of a suspect, who was located a short time later in the area.

William Bradshaw, 38, of Asphodel-Norwood Township was arrested and charged with two counts of mischief.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 11.

Story continues below advertisement

1:08 Fire tears through building in downtown Norwood Fire tears through building in downtown Norwood