Canada

Fire destroys 1 home, damages others in Norwood

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 8:41 am
Updated May 28, 2020 9:13 am
Fire destroys Norwood home
WATCH: A Maple Avenue home in Norwood was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night. Firefighters were called to the area shortly after 10 p.m. All three residents were able to escape safely, along with a dog. A cat is still unaccounted for.

No one was injured after a fire tore through a home in Norwood, Ont., on Wednesday night.

Around 10:15p.m., Asphodel-Norwood Township firefighters responded to fire at a home on Maple Avenue.

READ MORE: Several large fires spread along railway line near Pontypool

According to fire Chief Darryl Payne, a person outside the house noticed the blaze and notified two people inside, who got out safely.

A dog was also able to leave the house, while a cat was unaccounted for on Wednesday night.

Fka. Global News Peterborough

The blaze spread to two neighbouring homes, causing damage, and Payne said they were also evacuated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Payne said the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will attend Thursday to assist in the investigation.

A damage estimate is yet to be determined.

The Peterborough County-City Disaster Trust Fund was on scene to provide assistance to the family of three which includes a young boy. Neighbours also dropped off items to the family.

