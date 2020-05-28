Fire destroys 1 home, damages others in Norwood

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured after a fire tore through a home in Norwood, Ont., on Wednesday night.

Around 10:15p.m., Asphodel-Norwood Township firefighters responded to fire at a home on Maple Avenue.

According to fire Chief Darryl Payne, a person outside the house noticed the blaze and notified two people inside, who got out safely.

A dog was also able to leave the house, while a cat was unaccounted for on Wednesday night.

Fka. Global News Peterborough

The blaze spread to two neighbouring homes, causing damage, and Payne said they were also evacuated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Payne said the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will attend Thursday to assist in the investigation.

A damage estimate is yet to be determined.

The Peterborough County-City Disaster Trust Fund was on scene to provide assistance to the family of three which includes a young boy. Neighbours also dropped off items to the family.