Several large fires spread along railway line near Pontypool

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 4:52 pm
Updated May 22, 2020 5:12 pm
Fire crews in the City of Kawartha Lakes are battling a fire which broke out near a rail line in Pontypool on Friday afternoon.

Fire crews are battling a large fire along a railway line in the City of Kawartha Lakes which broke out Friday afternoon.

Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue are on the scene of several fires along the railway tracks in Pontypool near Highway 35.

According to freelance photographer Colin Williamson, the fire stretches along almost two kilometres along the tracks.

Crews are situated near Hwy. 35 and Drum Road in the Pontypool area.

More to come.

FireCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesHwy 35PontypoolPontypool Firefire in PontypoolHighwy 35rail line firerailway fire
