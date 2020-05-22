Several large fires spread along railway line near Pontypool

Fire crews are battling a large fire along a railway line in the City of Kawartha Lakes which broke out Friday afternoon.
Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue are on the scene of several fires along the railway tracks in Pontypool near Highway 35.
According to freelance photographer Colin Williamson, the fire stretches along almost two kilometres along the tracks.
Fire breaks out along rail line near Pontypool
Crews are situated near Hwy. 35 and Drum Road in the Pontypool area.
More to come.
