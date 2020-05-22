Several large fires spread along railway line near Pontypool

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews are battling a large fire along a railway line in the City of Kawartha Lakes which broke out Friday afternoon.

Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue are on the scene of several fires along the railway tracks in Pontypool near Highway 35.

According to freelance photographer Colin Williamson, the fire stretches along almost two kilometres along the tracks.

@KLFireRescue are on the scene of several fires alongside the railway tracks going through Pontypool again toady the fires stretch almost 2 km along the tracks. Reminder if you see green flashing lights please move over as they are volunteer firefighters responding pic.twitter.com/lQw7A6jSg8 — Colin Williamson (@ColinWxchaser) May 22, 2020

Crews are situated near Hwy. 35 and Drum Road in the Pontypool area.

.@KLFireRescue continue to battes grass fires along tracks near Highway 35 and Drum Road in the Pontypool area #cklnews pic.twitter.com/ANTvwskPKp — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) May 22, 2020

