A house fire in Peterborough’s southeast end was quickly contained on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:20 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services’ crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Corrigan Crescent.

Firefighters were focused on the back of the home and it’s believed some of the fire may have spread to the attic.

.@PtboFireRescue are on scene of a a fire at home on Corrigan Crescent in the south east end of the city. Firefighters are at the back of the home. The cause is unclear at this time #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/m3FVDP0KCh — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) May 12, 2020

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come.