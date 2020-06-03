Rick Zamperin: Athletes call for change following George Floyd’s death

Send this page to someone via email

With each passing day, more and more high-profile athletes are sharing their thoughts about George Floyd‘s tragic death and the ensuing tsunami of protests against police brutality towards the Black community.

Sports icons such as Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Richard Sherman, and former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick have been speaking out about racial inequality and social injustice for years.

2:10 George Floyd death: ‘He will never see her grow up,’ mother of Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter says George Floyd death: ‘He will never see her grow up,’ mother of Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter says

But this time it’s different. How, you ask?

Hockey players like Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler have spoken about a need for change and a willingness to speak up, as have football players like Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Cincinnati Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow.

I needed to say something in my own words. pic.twitter.com/VpkidaMjbX — Blake Wheeler (@BiggieFunke) May 31, 2020

The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) May 29, 2020

The difference is that Toews, Wheeler, Wentz and Burrow are white men in power positions in their respective leagues, each of them having added their voice to the growing chorus that is saying, loud and clear, that it is time for change.

They have each shared their genuine thoughts on George Floyd’s death and talked about being “heartbroken” and “moved to tears,” adding that this “needs to stop” and asking citizens to “open your ears, listen and speak.”

Some people might ask why now? Why has Floyd’s death created such an outpouring of emotion from around the world?

What happened to Rodney King, Abner Louima, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Freddie Gray and countless other Black men should have been the final straw, but sadly, it wasn’t.

It is great to see athletes share their thoughts and add their voices to help spark a long-overdue change in our society about how visible minorities are viewed and treated.

Now it’s up to all of us to demand that change.

2:33 Death toll grows, violence continues to plague U.S. cities Death toll grows, violence continues to plague U.S. cities

Rick Zamperin is the assistant program, news, and senior sports director with Global News Radio, 900 CHML.