Commentary

Rick Zamperin: Athletes call for change following George Floyd’s death

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 3, 2020 6:00 am
Demonstrators chant Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was restrained by Minneapolis police.
Demonstrators chant Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was restrained by Minneapolis police. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

With each passing day, more and more high-profile athletes are sharing their thoughts about George Floyd‘s tragic death and the ensuing tsunami of protests against police brutality towards the Black community.

Sports icons such as Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Richard Sherman, and former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick have been speaking out about racial inequality and social injustice for years.

But this time it’s different. How, you ask?

Hockey players like Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler have spoken about a need for change and a willingness to speak up, as have football players like Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Cincinnati Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow.

A lot of people may claim these riots and acts of destruction are a terrible response. I’ll be the first to admit that as a white male that was also my first reaction. But who am I to tell someone that their pain is not real? Especially when it is at a boiling point and impossible to hold in anymore. It’s obviously coming from a place of truth. This reaction isn’t coming out of thin air. I’m not condoning or approving the looting, but are we really going to sit here and say that peaceful protesting is the only answer? There has been plenty of time for that, and if it was the answer we would’ve given it our full attention long ago. Listen to these two men debate. They are lost, they are in pain. They strived for a better future but as they get older they realize their efforts may be futile. They don’t know the answer of how to solve this problem for the next generation of black women and men. This breaks my heart. I can’t pretend for a second that I know what it feels like to walk in a black man’s shoes. However, seeing the video of George Floyd’s death and the violent reaction across the country moved me to tears. It has pushed me to think, how much pain are black people and other minorities really feeling? What have Native American people dealt with in both Canada and US? What is it really like to grow up in their world? Where am I ignorant about the privileges that I may have that others don’t? Compassion to me is at least trying to FEEL and UNDERSTAND what someone else is going through. For just a moment maybe I can try to see the world through their eyes. Covid has been rough but it has given us the opportunity to be much less preoccupied with our busy lives. We can no longer distract ourselves from the truth of what is going on. My message isn’t for black people and what they should do going forward. My message is to white people to open our eyes and our hearts. That’s the only choice we have, otherwise this will continue. Let’s choose to fight hate and fear with love and awareness. Ask not what can you do for me, but what can I do for you? Be the one to make the first move. In the end, love conquers all. #blacklivesmatter

The difference is that Toews, Wheeler, Wentz and Burrow are white men in power positions in their respective leagues, each of them having added their voice to the growing chorus that is saying, loud and clear, that it is time for change.

They have each shared their genuine thoughts on George Floyd’s death and talked about being “heartbroken” and “moved to tears,” adding that this “needs to stop” and asking citizens to “open your ears, listen and speak.”

READ MORE: Trudeau stays silent on Trump’s behaviour as George Floyd protests spread

Some people might ask why now? Why has Floyd’s death created such an outpouring of emotion from around the world?

What happened to Rodney King, Abner Louima, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Freddie Gray and countless other Black men should have been the final straw, but sadly, it wasn’t.

It is great to see athletes share their thoughts and add their voices to help spark a long-overdue change in our society about how visible minorities are viewed and treated.

Now it’s up to all of us to demand that change.

Rick Zamperin is the assistant program, news, and senior sports director with Global News Radio, 900 CHML.

