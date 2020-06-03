Rick Zamperin: Athletes call for change following George Floyd’s death

With each passing day, more and more high-profile athletes are sharing their thoughts about George Floyd‘s tragic death and the ensuing tsunami of protests against police brutality towards the Black community.
Sports icons such as Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Richard Sherman, and former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick have been speaking out about racial inequality and social injustice for years.
But this time it’s different. How, you ask?
Hockey players like Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler have spoken about a need for change and a willingness to speak up, as have football players like Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Cincinnati Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow.
The difference is that Toews, Wheeler, Wentz and Burrow are white men in power positions in their respective leagues, each of them having added their voice to the growing chorus that is saying, loud and clear, that it is time for change.
They have each shared their genuine thoughts on George Floyd’s death and talked about being “heartbroken” and “moved to tears,” adding that this “needs to stop” and asking citizens to “open your ears, listen and speak.”
Some people might ask why now? Why has Floyd’s death created such an outpouring of emotion from around the world?
What happened to Rodney King, Abner Louima, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Freddie Gray and countless other Black men should have been the final straw, but sadly, it wasn’t.
It is great to see athletes share their thoughts and add their voices to help spark a long-overdue change in our society about how visible minorities are viewed and treated.
Now it’s up to all of us to demand that change.
Rick Zamperin is the assistant program, news, and senior sports director with Global News Radio, 900 CHML.
