Entertainment

City of Winnipeg to open 18 spray pads Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 5:03 pm
Eighteen City of Winnipeg-operated spray pads are opening June 3.
Eighteen City of Winnipeg-operated spray pads are opening June 3. Simon Jaynes/Global News

Winnipeg kids can cool off as early as Wednesday, when the city is opening 18 of its 21 standalone spray pads.

The spray pads, which are free to use, will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. throughout the summer, including holidays.

The three spray pads that won’t be opening June 3 are at the Old Ex and St. James Assiniboia Centennial sites, which are still being used for COVID-19 testing, as well as the Shaughnessy spray pad, which is undergoing maintenance.

READ MORE: Batman helps Winnipeg kids fight off boredom during coronavirus pandemic

The city said Tuesday that families using the spray pads should be aware they won’t be sanitizing the pads and on-site washroom facilities will remain closed. Social distancing rules are still required to be followed.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is asked to avoid using the spray pads.
Survey finds Canadian kids stressed by COVID-19
Survey finds Canadian kids stressed by COVID-19
CoronavirusCOVID-19City of Winnipegcoronavirus in manitobaPhase 2Splash PadsSpray padswinnipeg summerkids entertainment
