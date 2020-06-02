RCMP investigating 2 suspicious structure fires in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

The Shediac RCMP said on Tuesday it is investigating suspicious structure fires in Cormier Village, N.B., and Saint-André-Leblanc, N.B, which police believe could be connected.

On May 26, shortly before midnight, the RCMP along with members of the Beaubassin-est Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at a seasonal home near Kinnear Road in Cormier Village.

Police said the structure was vacant at the time of the incident.

The next day, shortly after 1 a.m., the RCMP said they and Beaubassin-est fire department responded to a call of an abandoned house on fire near Route 495 in Saint-André-Leblanc.

“The investigation has determined both fires to be suspicious in nature and police believe they could have been started by the same suspect or suspects,” police said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about either incident or who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed suspicious activity is asked to contact the Shediac RCMP at 506 533-5151.