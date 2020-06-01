Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canadian Red Cross helping family of 5 after house fire in Belledune, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 10:51 am
Updated June 1, 2020 10:53 am

A family of five has been displaced by a house fire in northern New Brunswick on Saturday.

The fire was reported at 8:30 a.m. on Chaleur Drive in Belledune, N.B., located approximately 30 kilometres northwest of Bathurst.

READ MORE: New Brunswick fishermen discover body in Chaleur Bay Saturday morning

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have now assisted two adults and three children with emergency purchases like clothing, food and other basics.

In order to comply with social distancing and other public health restrictions, Red Cros volunteers arranged support by phone and electronic fund transfers.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FireRed CrossCanadian Red CrossBathurstBelleduneCanadian Red Cross volunteersChaleurBelledune house fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers