Canadian Red Cross helping family of 5 after house fire in Belledune, N.B.

A family of five has been displaced by a house fire in northern New Brunswick on Saturday.

The fire was reported at 8:30 a.m. on Chaleur Drive in Belledune, N.B., located approximately 30 kilometres northwest of Bathurst.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have now assisted two adults and three children with emergency purchases like clothing, food and other basics.

In order to comply with social distancing and other public health restrictions, Red Cros volunteers arranged support by phone and electronic fund transfers.

