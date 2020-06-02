Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Wolf killed near Prince Rupert, B.C., after rare attack on human

By The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2020 11:50 am
Updated June 2, 2020 11:54 am
A grey wolf seen in a file photo.
A grey wolf seen in a file photo. AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File

Conservation officers in northwestern B.C. have captured and killed a lone wolf that may have been responsible for a rare attack on a human.

A social media post from the Conservation Officer Service said the wolf was spotted in Port Edward Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: Man hospitalized after lone-wolf attack in Port Edward, B.C.

It was similar in appearance to the wolf involved in the attack on a man near Prince Rupert late last Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

A necropsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Conservation officers said the late-night attack occurred as the man walked home through Port Edward and he required hospital treatment for his injuries.

READ MORE: Banff campground closed after wolf attack

There have been several sightings of wolves around Prince Rupert in recent weeks and pets have been attacked, but conservation officers don’t believe the wolf that attacked the man is linked to those cases.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Prince RupertConservation OfficersWolfAnimal attackWolf AttackPort EdwardPrince Rupert wolf attack
Flyers
More weekly flyers