Wolf killed near Prince Rupert, B.C., after rare attack on human

Conservation officers in northwestern B.C. have captured and killed a lone wolf that may have been responsible for a rare attack on a human.

A social media post from the Conservation Officer Service said the wolf was spotted in Port Edward Monday afternoon.

It was similar in appearance to the wolf involved in the attack on a man near Prince Rupert late last Friday.

A necropsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Conservation officers said the late-night attack occurred as the man walked home through Port Edward and he required hospital treatment for his injuries.

There have been several sightings of wolves around Prince Rupert in recent weeks and pets have been attacked, but conservation officers don’t believe the wolf that attacked the man is linked to those cases.