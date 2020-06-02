Belleville woman arrested after phones, keys stolen from restaurant staff room

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville, Ont., police have arrested a local woman for theft over $5,000.

Police say the accused stole a large amount of property including cell phones, clothing, car keys and a laptop from a restaurant staff room in the city’s North end last night.

Her name and identity have not been released.

Police viewed video and began searching the area when one of the restaurant employees observed the suspect walking along College Street West.

Officers attended the area and arrested a 26-year-old female resident of Belleville for the theft.

Further investigation resulted in the recovery of almost all of the stolen property, which was valued at more than $5,000.

The female is being held in custody and is scheduled to go before a judge via video on Tuesday.

