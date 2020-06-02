1 death, 2 coronavirus cases, 9 recoveries in London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died, two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and nine others have recovered, health officials in London and Middlesex reported on Tuesday.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 541, of which now 391 have been resolved, or about 72 per cent of cases, and 54 have died.

The death involved a woman in her 80s and was associated with a retirement home, according to the health unit. No other information has been publicly released.

Both new cases are from London, and neither are linked to outbreaks at seniors’ facilities or to an outbreak involving migrant workers at Ontario Plants Propagation in Elgin County, health officials said.

Of the region’s cases, 504 have been in London, while 20 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Elsewhere, seven cases have been in Middlesex Centre, four each have been in North Middlesex and Thames Centre, while there has been one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

1:30 Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says he will be addressing ‘testing migrant workers’ with public health Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says he will be addressing ‘testing migrant workers’ with public health

Of the 39 cases that have been reported in London and Middlesex since last Monday, only four have been tied to local seniors’ homes. Twenty have involved positive cases linked to the Ontario Plants Propagation outbreak.

The number of active outbreaks in London and Middlesex remains at seven, with all at local long-term care and retirement homes, including Chelsey Park (LTCH), Chelsey Park Retirement, Henley Place, Country Terrace, Waverley Mansion, Kensington Village (LTCH) and Sisters of St. Joseph.

Seniors’ facilities have accounted for at least 19 of the 24 local outbreaks that have been declared during the pandemic and account for 168 of the region’s cases, or about 31 per cent.

At least 101 cases have been reported at long-term care homes involving 60 residents and 41 staff, while at retirement homes, 67 cases have been reported involving 44 residents and 23 staff.

Twenty-three deaths have been reported at long-term care homes and 10 at retirement homes.

Health officials announced on Monday that an outbreak at Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term Care on the facility’s St. Mary’s fifth floor — the second outbreak to be declared there — had been resolved.

At least two resident cases, including one death, have been reported as a result of both outbreaks, according to health unit data. The first outbreak lasted from April 9 to 23.

The number of hospitalized patients decreased on Monday, down to 11 patients at University and Victoria hospitals from 15 on Friday, according to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). Another update is expected Wednesday.

It’s not clear how many people, if any, are in intensive care, as LHSC has stopped providing that information citing patient privacy concerns.

Elsewhere, St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported Tuesday that one person in Parkwood Institute’s main building was being treated for COVID-19, down from two in its last update on May 19.

Nearly 20 per cent of the region’s cases have seen patients hospitalized, including 5.4 per cent who have had to be admitted to intensive care.

Among hospital staff, at least 42 LHSC employees had contracted the virus as of Monday, while at St. Joseph’s Health Care, at least 18 have tested positive as of June 2, a figure unchanged from its May 19 update.

It’s not clear how many cases are active or where within the organizations the staff worked.

Chart from MLHU showing assessment centre visits from April 1 to June 1, 2020. Middlesex-London Health Unit

Londoners have continued to turn out to the city’s two COVID-19 assessment centres following Premier Doug Ford’s comments on May 23 that anyone worried they may have contracted the virus or been exposed to it could get tested regardless of whether they’re showing symptoms.

Health unit figures show some 3,200 people have attended the two centres, located at Oakridge Arena and Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre, since May 24.

Combined, the two assessment centres have seen just over 16,200 clients and swabbed around 11,500.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 446 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 17 more deaths.

It brings the provincial total to 28,709 cases — a 1.6 per cent increase over the previous day.

It includes 2,293 deaths and 22,484 cases that have been resolved.

There were 15,244 tests completed in the previous day, the second day in a row the province did not meet its goal of 16,000 a day amid a push to increase testing levels.

Ontario is expected to extend its state of emergency until June 30.

The measure bans gatherings larger than five people.

It also orders the closure of some businesses such as restaurants and bars, except if they offer takeout or delivery.

If the vote passes, the measure — which had been set to expire on Tuesday — will be extended for another 28 days.

Elgin and Oxford

One person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus while one has recovered, health officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported on Tuesday.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in Elgin and Oxford counties to 75, of which now 61 have been resolved, or around 81 per cent of cases. The death toll for the region remains at four and has not changed since April 22.

The new case was reported in St. Thomas, health unit figures show, while the recovery was reported in Ingersoll.

One case was reported on Sunday in St. Thomas involving a worker at Ontario Plants Propagation, health unit officials said.

The number of active outbreaks in the region remains at one. At least eight staff members at Secord Trails in Ingersoll have tested positive for the virus.

It’s one of three outbreaks to be declared during the pandemic. The other two outbreaks involved one resident case and one staff case, respectively.

Ten cases remain active in the region, with eight cases in Oxford County, including three in Ingersoll and two each in Tillsonburg and Woodstock.

In Elgin County, three active cases remain in St. Thomas.

Ten people have had to be hospitalized over the course of the pandemic, according to health unit data. The last admittance was in late April.

As of Tuesday, 5,033 tests have been administered in Elgin and Oxford counties, with 365 still pending results.

The region’s test positive per cent rate remains at 1.6 per cent.

Huron and Perth

No new cases, or deaths, have been reported by Huron Perth Public Health, while one person has recovered.

The number of cases stands at 53, of which 45 have been resolved. Five people have also died, a tally that has remained unchanged since April 29.

Health officials also announced that an outbreak at Maitland Manor in Goderich had been resolved.

One person tested positive for the novel coronavirus and one person recovered on Monday. The most recent case was reported in St. Marys while the recovery was reported in Perth County.

The case was the first to be reported in St. Marys since March when health officials announced Huron and Perth’s first two coronavirus cases there. One later died, while the other recovered.

One other case remains active in the region in Stratford.

The number of active outbreaks in the region now stands at zero, after an outbreak at Maitland Manor was declared over. The long-term care facility had seen one resident case.

It was the seventh outbreak to be declared in Huron and Perth, all of which are resolved.

Twenty-six cases have been reported in Stratford, along with four deaths that are linked to a since-resolved outbreak at Greenwood Court. The outbreak saw six residents and 10 staff infected.

Elsewhere, 13 cases have been reported in Huron County, 11 have been in Perth County and three have been in St Marys.

The health unit said 3,501 tests had been administered in Huron and Perth as of Tuesday. Of those, 142 were awaiting test results.

Sarnia and Lambton

One person, a resident from Vision Nursing Home, has died and six others have recovered from the novel coronavirus, officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported late Monday in their latest update.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 263, of which 207 have now been resolved, about 78 per cent, and 23 have died.

The health unit reported no new cases and one recovery on Monday and three cases and four recoveries over the weekend.

5:49 Can Canada handle a 2nd wave of COVID-19? Can Canada handle a 2nd wave of COVID-19?

Health unit figures show the death is linked to the ongoing outbreak at Vision Nursing Home, a hard-hit long-term care facility in Sarnia.

The outbreak, active since April 23, has seen at least 25 residents test positive, eight residents die and 24 staff infected.

Residents at the facility who remained positive with the virus, at least nine as of Friday, were being moved to Bluewater Health hospital in a bid to stem the spread of the outbreak, hospital officials said last week.

An outbreak also remains active at Lambton Meadowview Villa in Petrolia, where one staff member has tested positive.

The same facility saw an outbreak from April 13 to 23, also involving an infected staff member.

According to the health unit, 40 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the county have been outbreak-related, followed by 35 per cent that are related to close contact.

Bluewater Health was treating 12 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday and was also seeing 14 patients who were suspected to be positive or awaiting tests.

— With files from the Canadian Press